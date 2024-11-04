Consular camp in Brampton attacked by anti-India elements:Govt

India has strongly condemned the “violent disruption” by ‘anti-India’ elements outside a consular camp at Brampton and expressed concern over the safety of Indian nationals in Canada.The incident occurred on Sunday outside a consular camp organised in collaboration with the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, near Toronto.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also condemned the incident, saying the acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely. ”Thank you to the Peel Regional Police for swiftly responding to protect the community and investigate this incident,” he said on X.

The Indian High Commission in Ottawa, in a statement, said that any further events will be organised “contingent on security arrangements” made by the local authorities. “We have seen violent disruption today (November 3) orchestrated by anti-India elements outside the consular camp co-organised with the Hindu Sabha Mandir, Brampton, near Toronto,” it said.

The statement also highlighted other incidents of disruption during consular camps held in Vancouver and Surrey on November 2 and 3. The Indian mission said it is “deeply disappointing” that such disruptions “are allowed” for routine consular work. “It is deeply disappointing to see such disruptions being allowed for routine consular work being organised by our consulated with the fullest cooperation of the local co-organizers. We also remain very concerned for the safety of applicants, including Indian nationals, on whose demand such events are organized in the first place,” the statement added.

The High Commission also confirmed that despite the disruption, more than a 1000 life certifications were issued to Indian and Canadian applicants. “In light of these incidents and with the continued threats posed to the Indian diplomats and officials, local venue organisers as well as local attendees, organization of further scheduled consular camps will be contingent on security arrangements made for them by local authorities,” the statement read.

Following the attacks, the Hindu Canadian Foundation, a non-profit organisation working for the Hindu community in Canada shared a video of the attack on the temple and said that the ‘Khalistani’ elements attacked kids and women.