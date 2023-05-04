There was a broad consensus at the Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin over the need for drastic cuts in global emissions and a global, binding target for expansion of renewables, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav said on Thursday.

In a series of tweets, he said the delegates at the dialogue have agreed to work towards laying the groundwork for joint decisions at COP28.

The Petersberg Climate Dialogue concluded in Berlin with delegates having worked towards laying the groundwork for joint decisions at COP28. There was a broader consensus over the need for a drastic cut in global emissions & a global, binding target for expansion of renewables. pic.twitter.com/I0KnQKNs49 — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) May 3, 2023

India, Yadav said, put forth its side strongly at the discussions. He said that as has been underlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was reiterated at the event that recognising the need for support towards a Just, Affordable & Inclusive Energy Transition was crucial in the spirit of leaving no one behind.

He said that while following the clean energy pathway, to protect the livelihood of the local population and local economy, which depended on the existing energy system, focus on diversifying the economy and creation of new livelihood opportunities were required.

Earlier, Yadav addressed the session on ‘Strategic Dialogue on Global Stocktake and Roadmap for Global Transformation’.

The Union minister highlighted that the Global Stocktake outcome should focus on how climate change impacts, actions and responses have a bearing on the developmental priorities of developing countries including the eradication of poverty.

He said the outcome of the first GST should seek to convey a message on sustainable lifestyles as well as sustainable consumption to inform the next round of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and enhanced international cooperation.