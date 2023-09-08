Congr accuses BRS, BJP of collusion on rally venue

While accusing the BJP and the BRS of colluding to prevent the Congress from holding its public rally at Secunderabad parade ground, Telangana Congress today said it has tentatively decided to hold it at Tukkuguda, just outside Hyderabad.

The TPCC leaders led by state Congress chief A Revanth Reddy today met DGP Anjani Kumar and submitted a letter requesting security for delegates of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) including president Mallikarjun Kharge, chairperson of CPC Sonia Gandhi, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

The meeting will be held on 16 and 17 September at a prominent hotel in Banjara Hills. On 17 September, the Congress tentatively decided to hold its public rally Vijay Bheri at Tukkuguda after the defence ministry denied it permission since the Centre intends to hold a programme to mark Hyderabad Liberation Day at the Secunderabad Parade Ground. Union home minister Amit Shah is expected to be present at the programme.

Later speaking to the media, the Congress state president accused the BRS and BJP of colluding to deny Congress from holding the grand rally at the Secunderabad Parade Ground. The Congress is expected to announce five guarantees as it did for Karnataka elections.

The five guarantees which are likely to be announced include subsidy of LPG cylinders, free bus rides for women and loan waivers for farmers. Reddy also said that the Congress was holding its first CWC meeting at Hyderabad after it was reconstituted on 17 September to show the importance of Telangana to the grand old party.

On 17 September, 1948, the State of Hyderabad under the last Nizam had merged with the Union of India following the police action.