Cong Sitapur MP arrested for sexually exploiting woman

Congress Sitapur MP Rakesh Rathore, who was evading arrest after a court issued a warrant against him for allegedly sexually exploiting a woman, was held on Thursday.

Police confirmed that the MP was arrested from his residence in Loharbagh locality this afternoon.

The family members of the MP said that he was about to surrender by holding a press conference when police arrested him.

The woman of Sadar assembly constituency had filed a case in Kotwali, accusing the Sitapur Congress MP of sexual exploitation.

After the arrest , the police took the MP for medical examination to the district hospital and will be produced before the court to plead for his remand for questioning.

Yesterday, the Allahabad High Court had rejected the anticipatory bail of the MP.

Earlier, the CJM Court on Monday had issued a non -bailable warrant (NBW) against the MP.

The Sitapur police had issued two notices to the MP on January 25 and 27 to record his statement, but he refused to go before the police which led to the issuance of NBW (non-bailable warrant).