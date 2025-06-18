CID summons to ex-VC BU in ₹ 2 cr graft case

The CID has summoned the former vice-chancellor of Burdwan University in connection with the alleged misappropriation of nearly Rs 2 crore from the university’s bank account.

Dr Nimai Chandra Saha, former VC of BU, has been asked to appear before CID officers on 18 June regarding the alleged siphoning of fixed deposit funds amounting to Rs 1.94 crore from a nationalised bank. The bank claimed that three fixed deposits were liquidated based on ‘advice notes and signatures of the respective BU officials’. Following the unauthorised withdrawal, the university lodged an FIR at Burdwan police station. Investigations later revealed that the entire amount had been fraudulently transferred to the account of a contractor using forged note sheets and fake signatures of BU officials.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated a probe into the fund misappropriation on 5 June under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The ED has also summoned three senior bank officials, asking them to provide their personal bank details and asset declarations for the period 2021-2024. The assistant director of the ED has called these officers in for questioning. Sources said the agency has also sought information from Burdwan University. Notably, BU had already informed the concerned bank that no instructions had been issued for premature withdrawal of the funds.

A bank manager, Pinaki Biswas, has been arrested along with Subrata Das of the Bijoygarh area in Kolkata, and BU staff member Enamul Sheikh.

The liquidated funds were transferred to the accounts of Pronab Ghosh of Khandaghosh and Monojit Ghosh of Burdwan. The prime accused in the case, Bhakta Mondal, remains absconding.

The controversy erupted after BU’s substantial fixed deposit—worth Rs 1.94 crore—was prematurely withdrawn on 6 February 2024 from the Station Bazar branch of a nationalised bank in Burdwan. According to officials, the ED has also sought details of the branch and circle heads of the concerned bank.