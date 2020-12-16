Chinese train maker CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles Co., Ltd. on Tuesday rolled out a new type of middle-to-low-speed magnetic-levitation train.

The train, with a maximum operational speed of 120 km per hour, will be deployed on a tourist route in Qingyuan City, south China’s Guangdong Province, according to the company.

Powered by the maglev technology, the train features a strong climbing capacity, a short turning radius, and low noise, said Ren Zhonghua, a senior engineer with the company.

The three-car train can carry up to 500 passengers on a single trip.

With a relatively low cost and short construction period, the middle-to-low-speed maglev system is suitable for city commutes, as well as travel to nearby cities and tourist destinations.