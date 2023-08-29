‘Cash rewards’ for brides under 25: China’s lucrative offer to tackle birthrate crisis

In a bid to tackle the declining national birthrate crisis, a county in China has offered cash rewards worth 1000 yuan (Rs 11,300). China, the world’s most populous country, has been facing a sharp decline in its national birthrate and the latest scheme is seen as an effort to encourage young people to get married early and have more kids.

In an official notice shared on WeChat, the county said that childcare, fertility, and education subsidies will also be given to couples who get married at an appropriate age and have children.

China has witnessed its first-ever population drop in six decades. In 2016, the Chinese had scrapped its decades-old one-child policy and raised it to two-child. However, the change in the policy didn’t yield the desired results and its population continued to decrease, resulting in a birthrate crisis.

The legal age for marriage in China is 22 years for men and 20 years for women. However, the number of couples getting married has fallen, resulting in a sharp decline in the country’s birthrate. According to the Chinese government data released in June this year, marriage rates hit a record low in 2022 at 6.8 million. This was the lowest in more than the last 25 years.

China also has one of the world’s lowest fertility rate, one of the reasons behind the country’s declining birth rate. In 2021, China announced another remedial action allowing couples to have three children.

The government said that the move will come with “supportive measures, which will be conducive to improving our country’s population structure, fulfilling the country’s strategy of actively coping with an aging population and maintaining the advantage, endowment of human resources.”

According to a government census conducted in 2020, around 12 million babies were born in 2019 in China. This was the lowest number of births recorded since the 1960s and nearly 6 million less than the total children born in 2016.