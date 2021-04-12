Delhi Government’s cabinet minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Monday launched a missed call number with an aim to deliver the benefits of Delhi Government Schemes by connecting people with the Delhi State Other Backward Class Commission.

The missed call number (8447004400) was released by the Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam during a program organized by Delhi State Other Backward Class Commission.

The service has been launched by Rajendra Pal Gautam during a function organized in the Office of Other Backward Classes Commission at Vikas Minar, New Delhi at 11.30 A.M.

During this function, Chairman of the Commission, Om Dedha informed the minister and all others gathered, about the work that the Commission has done for the welfare of the other backward class communities.

He further stated that as per the advice of Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, an advisory committee is being formed in which 5 members from each assembly constituency of Delhi will be made members.

The Commission has already written letters to the MLAs for the nomination of these 350 Members.