Bypolls in Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Bihar & Maharashtra announced

By-elections in the states of West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Maharashtra will be held on April 12. This was announced by the Election Commission on Saturday.

According to the EC by-election to fill vacancies in the states of West Bengal – Asansol (Parliamentary Constituency) and Ballygunge, Chhattisgarh – Khairagarh, Bihar – Bochahan (SC) and Maharashtra – Kolhapur North will be held on the same day.

The date of issuing gazette notification is March 17 and the last date of nominations is March 24. The last date of scrutiny of nomination is March 25 and the candidature can be withdrawn till March 28.

The date of polling will be April 12 and the votes will be counted on April 16, Saturday.

“The Model Code of Conduct shall come into force with immediate effect in the district(s) in which the whole or any part of the Assembly constituency going for election is included,” the EC said.

