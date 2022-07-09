Breakdown Sri Lanka!! President flees

Sri Lanka Protests: Thousands of protestors in Sri Lanka’s commercial capital Colombo broke through police barricades and stormed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s official residence on Saturday in one of the largest anti-government marches in the crisis-hit country this year. Also, some protesters, holding Sri Lankan flags and helmets broke into the president’s residence.
As per sources, the Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees his residence after the massive protestors captured the president’s residence.
The island of 22 million people is struggling under a severe foreign exchange shortage that has limited essential imports of fuel, food, and medicine, plunging it into the worst financial turmoil in seven decades.
Thousands of people swarmed into Colombo’s government district, shouting slogans against the president and dismantling several police barricades to reach Rajapaksa’s house, a witness was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters. Police fired shots in the air but were unable to stop the angry crowd from surrounding the presidential residence, the witness added.
Former Minister Rajitha Senerath was beaten up by protestors as he tried to join the protest march at Galle Face, reports Sri Lanka-based media outlet Daily Mirror.
Former Minister Rajitha Senerath was beaten up by protestors when he tried to join the protest march at Galle Face. #DailyMirror #SriLanka #SLnews pic.twitter.com/8nYx7QND8b
— DailyMirror (@Dailymirror_SL) July 9, 2022
Protesters also take a dip in the pool after storming President’s residence. They also went to explore the Presidents kitchen. Take a look here:
Protestors explore the kitchen at President’s House. pic.twitter.com/6nI90PdWvo
— DailyMirror (@Dailymirror_SL) July 9, 2022
Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe summons emergency party leaders’ meeting after street unrest. He also requested the speaker to summon parliament, a statement from the prime minister’s office said.
PM Ranil Wickremesinghe alco called an emergency meeting with the participation of party leaders to discuss the current situation and to find an immediate solution, Sri Lanka’s Daily Mirror reports quoting Prime Minister’s Media Division.
Several gunshots were heard being fired in the air and police unsuccessfully used tear gas to ward off protestors who surrounded the presidential residence.
At least 21 people, including two policemen, were injured and hospitalized in the ongoing protests, hospital sources told Reuters.
Civil war in Sri Lanka in the capital Colombo over a piece of bread. pic.twitter.com/iepF4tZlIh
— RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) July 8, 2022
Also as per Sri Lanka-based media organization, Daily Mirror luggage belonging to the President was hurriedly packed into a Navy ship (SLNS Gajabahu) at the Colombo Port.
Footage circulated on Social Media claim that luggage belonging to the President was hurriedly packed into a Navy Ship (SLNS Gajabahu) at the Colombo Port. #DailyMirror #SriLanka #SLnews pic.twitter.com/S07NRvZDZx
— DailyMirror (@Dailymirror_SL) July 9, 2022