Breakdown Sri Lanka!! President flees

Sri Lanka Protests: Thousands of protestors in Sri Lanka’s commercial capital Colombo broke through police barricades and stormed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s official residence on Saturday in one of the largest anti-government marches in the crisis-hit country this year. Also, some protesters, holding Sri Lankan flags and helmets broke into the president’s residence.

As per sources, the Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees his residence after the massive protestors captured the president’s residence.