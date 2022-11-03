BJP should share its report card of eight years: Anand Sharma

All India Congress Steering Committee member and former Union Minister Anand Sharma said instead of questioning the Congress, the BJP should give the report card of its performance in the last eight years.

Addressing media persons here on Thursday, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other Central leaders should give an account of their party’s performance in the last eight years to the public instead of demanding a report card from the Congress.

Cornering the BJP on unemployment and inflation, Sharma said that the BJP should give an explanation to the public on the promise of 16 crore jobs to be given in eight years.

“Today the unemployment rate is the highest after independence and this is a serious issue as out of 64 per cent population of the youth in the country 22 per cent of the youth are unemployed,” he said, adding that the BJP leaders do not say anything about it.

Even though there are many posts lying vacant in the government departments at the centre and the state, however, no effort has been made to fill the same, he claimed.

He said that the BJP repeatedly talks about a double-engine government at the centre and state, however, the states work efficiently and better by a single engine.

While putting the Centre in the dock regarding the ‘Agniveer’ scheme, he said that the country will have to bear the brunt of this scheme.

“The scheme does not offer social security for the soldiers after retirement on completion of four years and also only 25 per cent will be regularized,” he lamented.

He said that 50 per cent of the recruitments that are taking place under the schemes should be regularized and at the same time, it is also the responsibility of the government to take care of their social security.

Sharma questioned the Central government why inflation is not declining and when it will come under control, as every section of the society is troubled and the budget of all the families has been spoiled.

He said that today inequality has increased in the country and one percent of the country’s rich has 21.7 per cent of the capital.

“Ever since the UPA government completed its tenure, the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas in the country have increased continuously and the value of dollar against the rupee is increasing continuously,” he said, questioning the silence of the BJP.

Taking a jibe, he said that had Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur led state government performed well, the PM, Home Minister, and other leaders would not have had to make frequent visits to Himachal Pradesh to woo the voters.

“It is certain that there will be change in Himachal Pradesh and a Congress government will be formed,” he said, adding that the promises made by the Congress to the people of the state will be fulfilled at any cost.

He said that the Congress is a sensitive party and hence it has given guarantees to the people to give relief from inflation and unemployment and it will fulfil them when it comes to power.

Hitting back at the BJP’s attacks on senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi, he said that this shows the anger of the BJP.

“For the BJP, when Congress leaders visit Himachal, it becomes tourism and when their leaders visit the state it is national service. Such is the double standard of BJP,” he said, adding that Priyanka Gandhi is the general secretary of the party and is campaigning here and that is what is causing trouble for the BJP.