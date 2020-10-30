With just five days left for the November 3 US presidential election, Democratic nominee Joe Biden was currently leading President Donald in three battleground states of Florida, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, a new poll showed.

In the 2016 presidential election, Trump won in all the three states.

In Florida, he won 49.02 per cent of the votes, while his then Democratic rival Hillary Clinton came in close with 47.82 per cent of the ballots.

In North Carolina, the President won 49.83 per cent of the votes, while in Pennsylvania he garnered 48.18 per cent of the ballots.

In the latest Hill/Harris battleground poll released on Thursday, Biden was leading Trump by three points in Florida, 50 per cent to 47 per cent.

The poll results came after both Biden and Trump campaigned in Florida on Thursday, The Hill news website reorted.

Biden has been backed by a majority of Hispanic voters in the ‘Sunshine State’

Also on Thursday, the Quinnipiac University poll placed Biden ahead of Trump by 3 points in state, while the RealClearPolitics polling average revealed that the former Vice President was leading by 7.7 percentage points.

Meanwhile in Pennsylvania, Biden was leading Trump by 51 per cent to 46 per cent, the Hill/Harris battleground poll showed.

But the President had the support of white voters at 51 per cent, while Biden was close behind at 46 per cent.

In North Carolina, the former Vice President and the President were neck-and-neck with 49 per cent to 48 per cent, according to the Hill/Harris battleground poll.

The President garnered the support of white voters also in North Carolina with 60 per cent, while only 38 per cent in this demographic backed Biden.

But, 91 per cent African-Americans backed the former President and only 6 per cent voted for the incumbent leader.

Biden also held a 10 point lead over Trump among Latinos, 42 per cent to 52 per cent.

Currently, Biden had a 12-point nationwide lead against Trump, a CNN poll revealed on Wednesday.

In the RealClear Politics polling average, the former Vice President was currently leading Trump in a 51.1 per cent to 43.6 per cent vote.

The latest Quinnipiac University poll national released on October 23 showed Biden with a 10-point advantage.

According to the latest Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on October 21, Biden was in the lead with support from 49 per cent of registered voters, while Trump had the backing of 45 per cent, The Hill news agency reported.