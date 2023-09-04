Biden ‘disappointed’ Xi won’t attend G20 Summit in New Delhi

US President Joe Biden has conveyed his “disappointment” over his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping’s likely absence at this week’s G20 Summit in New Delhi.

“I am disappointed… but I am going to get to see him,” Biden told reporters on Sunday, without providing any further details.

China will be represented by, Chinese Premier Li Qiang who is expected to represent China at the summit which will take place from September 8 to 10 in the Indian capital, reports the BBC.

Xi had earlier said he would travel to New Delhi for the Summit, but China’s Foreign Ministry did not confirm his attendance when asked to do so at a regular press briefing on August 31. The last time the two Presidents met was at the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia in 2022.

Xi and Biden may still have an opportunity to speak in November, at a meeting among leaders of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation in San Francisco. The withdrawal comes as US-China ties have continued to deteriorate in the past year.

In an attempt to improve ties, a series of top US officials, comprising Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and US Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry, have travelled to China in recent months.