Benny Blanco spills the tea on Selena Gomez’s ‘grumpy’ proposal day!

Music producer Benny Blanco just dropped some hilarious behind-the-scenes details about his proposal to Selena Gomez, and let’s just say—it almost didn’t happen!

During his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Benny Blanco, 36, revealed that his fiancée Selena wasn’t exactly in the best mood on the big day. In fact, she was this close to skipping it altogether!

Fallon kicked off the chat by congratulating the couple on their engagement, and when he asked Selena if she had any clue what was coming, she admitted it was a total surprise.

Turns out, the Love On singer was deep into promo for her album and just wasn’t feeling it that morning.

“I woke up super confused,” she told Fallon. “We had so much promo going on, and suddenly, we were heading somewhere far. I was tired and honestly kinda grumpy. I kept thinking, ‘After this shoot, I’m just gonna go hang out with my friends.’”

Blanco, watching this unfold in real-time, was sweating bullets. He knew she wasn’t in the mood but had to keep the plan on track.

“She almost didn’t come,” Benny Blanco admitted. “She was like, ‘I don’t feel well. Can we do this another day?’ And I’m over here, like, ‘Uhh…’ trying to find a way to keep her on board.”

If planning a proposal wasn’t nerve-wracking enough, Blanco also had to keep things under wraps—which, apparently, he wasn’t great at.

“The day before, I was making bad lies,” he confessed. “Right before you ask someone to marry you, it’s like a test: ‘Show me how good you can lie to me.’”

But despite his less-than-stellar deception skills, everything worked out in the end.

The couple, who had been dating for just over a year, announced their engagement in December 2024 with an adorable Instagram post. The proposal? A romantic picnic featuring Selena’s ultimate guilty pleasure—Taco Bell.

For now, they’re not rushing to the altar just yet.

“We’re definitely not planning exactly at this moment,” Blanco said. “But we do want to make sure that the music’s good.”

Priorities, right?