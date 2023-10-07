Bangladesh: Six people missing as trawler capsizes in Meghna River

Six people went missing as a trawler capsized after colliding with a bulkhead in the Meghna River near Gajaria ghat in the Munshiganj district of Bangladesh, reported Dhaka Tribune.

The incident took place on Friday around 6:30 pm, leaving 6 individuals missing, including five children.

In charge of Narayanganj’s Kolagathia police outpost, Md Elias, identified the missing people as Maroya, 8, Sabbir Hossen, 40, Rimad Hossen, 2, Sumona Akhtar, 2, Mawya, 6, and Safa, 4.

An autorickshaw driver Amir witnessed the horrific incident and said that the passengers were on the trawler for sightseeing when it sank post-collision with the bulkhead, according to Dhaka Tribune.

Two trawlers from the Gajaria ghat were dispatched immediately to rescue people.

The trawlers then rescued five individuals from the water, reported Dhaka Tribune.

Munshiganj Deputy Commissioner Md Abujafar Ripon said that although the fire service team was present at the incident site, the rescue operations could not be done at night.

Moreover, he further notes that the search operation will begin on Saturday morning.