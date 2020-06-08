Writer JK Rowling, best known for her Harry Potter series has come under fire for her social media posts on transgender people with all round condemnation over her comments on Sunday, on an article that used the phrase “those who menstruate”.

Rowling took to Twitter and said ‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?,” Her post tagged an opinion piece published in Devex.

She received a huge backlash on social media with netizens calling her out for “anti-trans” tweets. The author got into damage control mode to pacify the outrage against her remarks.

“I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans.” She said.

“At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so,” Rowling tweeted in her defense.

In a series of tweets she further said, “If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

The 54 year British author had courted such controversy in the past as well with her views on LGBTQ and trans community.

Rowling currently is working on a new bed-time story for children, ‘The Ickabog’ which is being published on a website. The first two chapter of the fairy-tale had already available on the website, with a chapter or two, at a time. All chapters of the book will be published online by June 10.

The author had declared that when the book will be published in November, she will donate the royalties to “help people who have been affected by the coronavirus.”