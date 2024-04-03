Atishi claims Delhi CM Kejriwal lost 4.5 kg since arrest, accuses BJP of putting his health at risk

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi minister Atishi on Wednesday claimed that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has lost 4.5 kg weight ever since his arrest and accused the BJP of putting his health at risk.

“Arvind Kejriwal suffers from severe diabetes. Despite health problems, he used to work 24 hours a day to serve the country. Since his arrest, Arvind Kejriwal has lost 4.5 kg of weight. This is very worrying,” Atishi said in a post on ‘X’.

Slamming the BJP for allegedly conspiring to put Kejriwal in jail, the minister said that even God will not forgive the saffron party in case something happens to the Delhi CM.

“Today, the BJP is putting his health at risk by jailing him. If something happens to Arvind Kejriwal, forget about the entire country, even God will not forgive them,” she added.

According to a news agency, the Chief Minister’s weight is decreasing rapidly in jail and his doctors have expressed concern over this. The Delhi chief minister suffers from “severe diabetes”.

Kejriwal has been remanded to judicial custody till April 15. On Wednesday, he started his morning by sweeping his prison cell with a broom, which is also the party symbol of the AAP, at Delhi’s Tihar Jail, sources said.

According to Tihar jail rules, all under-trial prisoners have to clean their cells themselves.

The court has permitted him to have home-cooked meals and carry with him the prescribed medications for his ailments.

According to the sources, the Delhi Chief Minister lodged in Jail Number 2 of the high security Tihar Jail, was given an isolation room and was provided with a table and a chair to keep three books, as per the court’s order.

They further said that officials saw him keeping his devices like a sugar sensor and glucometer, isabgol, glucose, and toffees on his table. The court had directed jail authorities to allow Kejriwal to carry these items to be used in case of sudden dip in his sugar levels.