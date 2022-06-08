Asia: Renewable Energy Continent, webinar

The challenges of climate change and energy security have propelled Asian nations to increasingly embrace investment in renewable energy.

Advanced technology, investment incentives, and readied capital have also helped renewable energy become one of the highest growth sectors with increasing deployment by businesses as they pursue a ‘green’ strategy. Another big question is whether consumers are ready?

These issues and more on renewable energy development in Asia will be highlighted at a webinar “Asia: Renewable Energy Continent” on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 2-4 pm Hanoi zone (8am GMT).

The event will open with a keynote address by H.E. Tran Hong Ha, Việt Nam’s Minister of National Resources and Environment.

Việt Nam News in collaboration with The Statesman from India and Korea Herald, all of which are members of the Asia News Network, an alliance of 20 media in 19 Asian countries, are pleased to invite you to this landmark webinar.

The zoom webinar invitation link for registration is: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_N_gjvelxT-25anHKFMl-gA

The speaker for the webinar are Dr. Harald Link, Chairman of B Grimm Power from Thailand; Mr. Hideki Minamikawa, President of Japan Environmental Sanitation Center; Mr. Frank Phuan, Business CEO of Sunseap Energy based in Singapore; Mr. Anil Sood, President, Chetna, India; and Mr. Phan Tan Canh, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ninh Thuan Province, Vietnam.

The event will be moderated by Trong Kien Tran, News Editor at Vietnam News, and Pana Janviroj, Editor, Asia News Network.

The webinar is free of charge.

For more information please contact [email protected]