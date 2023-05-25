Alpha Alternatives’ credit fund offering for medium and large enterprises

Alpha Alternatives has launched AASCOF, a unique credit fund offering. The AASCOF aims to offer credit solutions to medium and large businesses on the brink of a turnaround, with a focus on companies that have a strong operating business.

The fund is open to investments across various sectors, typically ranging between Rs 100 and 400 crore. However, larger investments may be considered with the support of additional investments from domestic and foreign investors.

Naresh Kothari, managing partner, expressed satisfaction with the positive response received by the AASCOF. He attributed the success to the team’s strong track record and strategy developed over the past four years. The AASCOF has introduced a unique structured credit fund that prioritises funding high-quality operating businesses rather than high-risk assets. This approach aims to establish a sustainable asset class, providing an attractive alternative to volatile equity markets and low-yielding fixed income investments.

The successful fundraise demonstrates investors’ confidence in Alpha Alternatives’ distinctive product suite, making it one of the largest domestic first closings for a first-time fund in India’s private credit sector. With over 10 years of experience in the alternative investment space, Alpha Alternatives is committed to building its track record and expanding further.

Kaushal Biyani, partner and fund manager, highlighted the abundant opportunities in India’s private credit space. The company strives to create mutually beneficial solutions for borrowers by offering restructuring and growth funding, while maintaining a robust risk management framework. Their goal is to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns to investors.

Biyani expressed his gratitude to all the investors who have placed their trust in Alpha Alternatives’ investment strategy and track record.

About Alpha Alternatives: Alpha Alternatives is an asset management firm that specialises in multiple asset classes. They develop sophisticated investment solutions for proprietary and client capital, granting investors access to unique investment opportunities typically reserved for proprietary investment desks. The company focuses on product innovation, alpha creation, and risk management. Their dedication to generating alpha is evident in their product structures, partner relationships, and economic approach.