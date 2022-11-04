After Suri’s killing, Punjab Congress raises law and order issue

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday said the broad daylight assassination of Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Kumar Suri in Amritsar on Friday shows complete collapse of law and order in Punjab.

“There is complete collapse of law and order in the state and culprits are choosing and killing their targets with so much ease and convenience”, Warring said in a statement today.

He said the killing reflects the failure of the Bhagwant Mann government in handling the law and order situation in a state like Punjab. “This had to happen as the entire government is busy with Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections”, the Congress leader observed while cautioning the Chief Minister against taking things lightly.

Warring said, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal can afford to leave his state Delhi and campaign in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, but Punjab CM cannot as Punjab is not so easy to govern and administer as has been proven time and again. Punjab needs full time governance, he remarked.

Warring said Suri, irrespective of his political opinions, was a high risk target and the government should have been more alert and careful about his security. He said Suri’s killing has sent a shock wave across Punjab and caused a sense of fear among people.

He warned Punjab cannot afford to allow the situation to drift into the dark era once again. “We have saved Punjab after so many sacrifices of people and it is our duty to preserve that hard earned peace”, Warring said, while appealing for unity and harmony and rising above partisan politics.