Activists in Nepal call on Russia not to invade Ukraine, demonstrate in front of Russian embassy

Activists from Human Rights and Peace Society (HURPES) Nepal on Wednesday staged a demonstration in front of the Russian Embassy urging Russia to give up the plan to invade Ukraine.

Activists holding banners and pamphlets called on Russia to immediately stop the war and promote peace. Russia has already given recognition to two areas with separatist movements in Ukraine as independent states.

Over a dozen protesters stood in line near the embassy in Kathmandu and called for an end to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, immediate withdrawal of troops, cessation of hostilities and promotion of peace.

“Today we are here in front of the Russian Embassy to oppose war and to request his Excellency Vladimir Putin to take a wise decision to avert the war. War is not the solution, so take concrete steps to promote peace,” Krishna Pahadi, one of the senior human rights activists of Nepal told ANI.

Activists said the possible outbreak of war over the issue will bring a catastrophic wave of human rights violation and called for Russia to respect the sovereignty of Ukraine.

“If a war breaks out, billions of people’s human rights will be violated. That’s why it also raises the question over human rights. We don’t stand by this kind of decision taken by the Russian President to invade Ukraine. So, respect Ukraine’s sovereignty,” Pahadi added.

Following the demonstration, HUPRES handed over a letter addressed to Russian President Putin to an official at the Russian Embassy in Nepal.

With the unfolding situation in the region and several nations opposing the invasion, Nepal on Wednesday issued a travel advisory to its citizens currently in Ukraine.

Issuing a release, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has urged all Nepali citizens currently in Ukraine to return to Nepal. The MoFA has requested all Nepalis in the region to assess the developing situation and take a flight back to Kathmandu unless it is necessary to remain in Ukraine.

According to the Nepali Embassy in Berlin, Germany, as many as 34 Nepali citizens in Ukraine have come into contact with them and are currently in good health. The MoFA has urged all Nepalis to contact the Nepali Embassy in Berlin for any assistance.

Tensions have grown recently in Ukraine after a possible chance of an invasion from Russia. The situation is adverse in the region as the Russian President on Monday decided to recognize Ukraine’s breakaway regions – Donetsk and Luhansk – as independent entities.

Many of the Western nations already have imposed sanctions on Russia as a result of the latest move while NATO alliance has also beefed up military might overseeing the adverse situation.