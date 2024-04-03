Abhishek holds meeting with party leaders in Cooch Behar

TMC’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee held a marathon meeting with his party leaders in Cooch Behar today and formulated election strategies to take on the BJP candidate Nisith Pramanik with a view to recovering the Lok Sabha seat.

Though Mr Banerjee refused to comment on his party’s internal meeting, party sources said he stressed on unity among leaders and workers from booth-level to district-level.

Mr Banerjee came to Siliguri yesterday and left for Cooch Behar today by helicopter. After offering puja at Madan Mohan Temple he left for the Cooch Behar district party office.

Not only district party leaders, but also people’s representatives from gram panchayat to zilla parishad were present. According to sources, Abhishek Banerjee repeatedly asked them to maintain unity and work together involving even old party activists.

North Bengal Development Department minister Udayan Guho said, “It was an internal meeting of the party to formulate election strategies. I can’t brief you about the meeting before the Press.”