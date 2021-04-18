An unknown gunman open fired at a mosque in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province killing at least eight members of a family, officials said on Sunday.

“Initial findings show the incident happened as a result of a dispute over a private land,” Provincial governor Ziaulhaq Amarkhail said.

“According to preliminary reports, Haji Abdul Wahab`s five sons and three nephews were killed in the shooting,” said Amarkhel, adding that “it was due to personal enmity.”However, he said that investigations are ongoing over the incident.No one has been arrested over the shooting so far, police said.

The incident happened in police district nine of the provincial capital.

Nangarhar, a stronghold of the Taliban and Islamic State terror group, is rich in plains and is one of the most important areas for agriculture in Afghanistan.

A police spokesperson said they were investigating the incident, but no one has been arrested yet.

Last April, at least six tribal members were killed and nearly 20 others wounded in armed clashes about disputed land in the same province.

The fighting lasted for several days.

(With IANS inputs)