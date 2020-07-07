At least seven people were killed and several others injured in Pakistan’s Karachi city in separate rain-related incidents.

After weeks of extremely hot weather, the residents of Karachi on Monday found solace when the first monsoon rain in the ongoing summer season hit the port city of over 20 million people, but at the same time the unfortunate incidents of electrocution, roof collapse and uprooting of trees and billboards claimed seven lives, according to the media report.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that rainfall up to 43 mm was recorded in the city, and it wreaked havoc in the areas where it was coupled with heavy winds.

The rainwater inundated several low-lying areas of the city, creating trouble for the residents, according to the rescue team.

Road traffic was also disrupted in several areas after rainwater submerged highways and other roads.

Electric poles also uprooted in several areas of the city, resulting in hours-long suspension of electricity supply.

Last year, at least 27 people were killed and many suffered injuries due to heavy rains that wreaked havoc in several areas in Pakistan’s Sindh.

In 2017, 24 people had lost their lives in heavy monsoon rains that wreaked havoc in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi.

The PMD also forecast more rains on the same pattern in the city for the next two days.

