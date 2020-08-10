At least 64 people were killed across Pakistan due to the heavy monsoon rains currently lashing the country, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

According to a report released by the NDMA on Sunday night, at least 19 children and nine women are among those who lost their lives in different rain-related incidents in areas ranging from the north to the south of the country, reports Xinhua news agency.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was the worst-hit region with 25 deaths, followed by Sindh (12) and Balochistan and Punjab provinces which reported eight deaths each.

At least 10 people died in the Gilgit-Baltistan region in the north of the country.

Flash-floods have destroyed four bridges and disconnected road links among hundreds of villages, the report said, adding that over 300 houses were also damaged or completely destroyed.

Hundreds of Pakistan Army troops backed by helicopters had to rush to affected areas to assist the local rescue and relief services having inadequate resources and expertise to cope with the current emergency situation.

“Pakistani troops (are) busy in relief and rescue efforts in various areas of Dadu, a district in Sindh, to help people affected by recent hill torrent and breach of flood protection bund of Nai Gaj Dam,” Pakistani army’s media wing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

“Army Engineer boats and Army medical teams are rescuing stranded people to safer places. Medical camp established and providing necessary medical care. Hot meals being served to affected people.”

The monsoon rail spells have also severely inundated major cities, including Karachi and Lahore.