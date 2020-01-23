At least four people were killed after an airplane crashed at Corona Municipal Airport in California on Wednesday, according to local authorities.

The plane went down at Corona Municipal Airport, about 40 miles east of Los Angeles. All occupants of the plane were killed.

The crash took place on the east side of the airport. The plane was found on fire in the brush, Corona Police Department said on Twitter.

The circumstances of the crash are unknown, and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate, according to FAA spokesman Ian Gregor.

The recreational airport was closed to flights after the crash.

In 2017, three persons were killed and two injured when a small plane crashed into a residential neighbourhood in California.