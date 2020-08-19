The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday announced 365 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 64,906.

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention said in a statement that the new cases are in a stable condition and receiving medical treatment, Xinhua reported.

Besides, 115 more patients have recovered from the virus, taking the tally of recoveries in the UAE to 57,909, according to the ministry.

It also confirmed two more deaths, pushing the country’s death toll to 366.

The UAE was the first among the Gulf countries to report Covid-19 cases.

It has been showing solidarity with China in fight against the novel coronavirus. On February 2 and March 12, the iconic landmarks in the UAE, including Burj Khalifa in Dubai, were lit up twice in the colors of China’s national flag.

In late April, the Chinese consulate general in Dubai organised an online conference for Chinese doctors and medical experts to share experience in preventing and treating the coronavirus with the UAE counterparts.