3 killed in attack on polio team in Pakistan

Two policemen and a polio worker were killed in an attack in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, as a nationwide drive to inoculate 12.6 million children against the virus is currently underway, sources said.

The sources informed Xinhua news agency that the polio team was being attacked while giving vaccinations to kids in the North Waziristan area, where all of the country’s 11 new cases of this year were discovered.

“The polio team was shot at by unidentified assailants before they left the location. In the incident, a child getting drops was also hurt “sources claimed.

The little patient was sent to a neighboring hospital.

The sources also stated that a search operation was in progress to apprehend the attackers and that the security had been increased in the region as a result of the incident.

The attack has not yet been claimed by an organization.

All four provinces are participating in the second Sub-National Immunization Days (SNIDs) program, which targets 25 extremely high-risk areas nationwide.

Last Monday, Pakistan announced the discovery of its most recent case of polio in North Waziristan in an eight-month-old child.

All 11 cases that were discovered this year were reported in North Waziristan, with eight of them occurring in the Mir Ali region of the district.

In a new report on June 24, the World Health Organization said Pakistan was among the four countries reporting the wild poliovirus besides Afghanistan, Mozambique and Malawi.

