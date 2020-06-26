Three people died after being swept off rocks and into the sea in Southern California, authorities said.

The incident took place on Thursday at an area in Ventura County called Deer Creek Beach, reports Xinhua news agency.

“When we got on scene, we were able to confirm there were three people unaccounted for from a family,” Ventura County Fire Department Capt. Brian McGrath said.

“When we got on scene, we were able to do a rapid search of the water, and we were able to rescue all three out of the water,” he said.

“However, they were fatally injured.”

An investigation is underway by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department into the incident.

The three victims were part of a family of eight fishing near the notoriously slippery rocky crags and small beaches between Point Mugu and Leo Carrillo state parks along the highway, not far from the Ventura-Los Angeles County border, Ventura County Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Buschow said.