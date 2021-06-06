Two people were killed and two others injured after a shooting at a parking lot in Indianapolis, the capital of the US state of Indiana, police said.

Police officers responded to a report of shots fired just after 2 a.m., on Saturday where they found four people shot, Xinhua news agency reported.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and another peron died shortly after being taken to hospital.

Another man and a woman were injured and taken to hospital in stable condition, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said later in the day.

The shooting appeared to have occurred in the parking lot after the victims were at a local business, the police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.