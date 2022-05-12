People need not rush to other private hospitals in Kolkata

The state labour minister Becharam Manna inaugurated the latest upgraded medical services at Gourhati ESI Hospital at Angus in Bhadreswar, today.

ESI Hospital director Dr Tanmoy Chakraborty, ESI Hospital superintendent Dr Aparajit Mukherjee, Chapdani MLA Mr Arindom Guin and Chapdani civic body head Suresh Mishra were present on the occasion.

Mr Manna said the upgradation of the medical services in the ESI hospital with the installation of CT scan, oxygen plant unit, HD unit will directly benefit the hardworking labourers and their families; patients need not to rush to other private hospitals in Kolkata to receive upgraded medical services.

The newly set-up oxygen plant will now meet the demand of the hospital, he also said.

The Chapdani Municipality, in collaboration with a team of dedicated doctors, is also running an upgraded hospital Sparch, mostly providing benefits to the people from the poorer section of the society.