A Pakistani army soldier was killed and three others were injured when their convoy was ambushed by terrorists in the restive Balochistan’s Turbat area on Saturday, according to the official.

The incident took place after terrorists opened fire on the security forces during their routine patrolling near Pidarak in Kech district, approximately 35 kilometres southeast of Turbat, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

“During the exchange of fire, Lance Naik Javed Karim was killed while three other soldiers got injured,” the ISPR said.

Security forces have come under increasing terror attacks by terrorists in Baluchistan and also the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in recent weeks.

On July 14, three soldiers were killed and eight others injured when they were ambushed by terrorists in the Panjgur district of Balochistan.

In May, at least seven soldiers was killed in two separate terror attacks in Pakistan’s Balochistan province.

In 2017, a hand grenade attack at a restaurant in Pakistan’s Balochistan province left 20 labourers injured.

Such attacks in the past have been mostly attributed to nationalist groups who want Baloch people to work in place of Sindhi and Punjabi labourers.

