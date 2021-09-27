World Tourism Day 2021 highlights the power of ‘Tourism for Inclusive Growth’

Since 1980, the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has been celebrating World Tourism Day on September 27 every year. This day reminds us the significance of tourism to foster awareness about different cultures, all sections of the societies, businesses – small or big, the environment, and overall human development.

This year United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) focuses on Tourism for Inclusive Growth. They view this as an opportunity to look beyond tourism‘s economical elements or statistics. They acknowledge that behind every development and growth there is an individual.

As pandemic has hit every single being around the world in one or another way, UNWTO invites all individuals as the world begins to open up again and look into the future for a sustainable development.

The organisation asks all its Member States, as well as non-members, sister UN agencies, businesses, and individuals to celebrate tourism’s unique ability to ensure that nobody is left behind. Its an initiative to include all as we have all been struggling through the hard times that Covid19 pandemic has brought upon us.

Therefore, the theme for World Tourism Day 2021 is Tourism for Inclusive Growth. To simplify it further it can be said that the motto for this day as stated by UNWTO is to include every individual in every act of tourism, be it choosing a local handcraft business for shopping or opting for different modes of transportation, to buy items from the local vendors to following eco-friendly tourism practices.

“The human desire to travel and explore is universal, which is why tourism must be open for everyone to enjoy. So too must the many social and economic benefits that tourism brings be available to everybody.”

The United Nations’ World Tourism Day has been bringing awareness to a series of significant issues concerning world tourism every year on this day, and highlights its “contribution in the preservation of cultural heritage and to peace and mutual understanding.”

Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary-General, UNWTO, In his official message said, “By celebrating this day, we state our commitment that, as tourism grows, the benefits that come will be felt at every level of our broad and diverse sector, from the biggest airline to the smallest family business.”