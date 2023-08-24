Who were Aleksei Levshin and Rustam Karimov? Co-pilots of the crashed Russian plane

The names of the casualties in the tragic crash were disclosed by Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency. The agency referenced the airline’s confirmation that the victims included Captain Aleksei Levshin, Co-Pilot Rustam Karimov, and Flight Attendant Kristina Raspopova.

A private aircraft carrying 10 individuals has crashed in Russia, and among the passengers was the individual who spearheaded a brief rebellion against the nation’s senior military leadership.

Russian officials have stated that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner group, was on the flight, although there hasn’t been definitive confirmation of his demise.

Advertisement

Authorities retrieved about 10 bodies from the crash site. Video footage captured at the location, situated approximately 185 miles north of Moscow, displays flames emanating from the wreckage.

The aircraft had seven passengers and three crew members on board, all of whom lost their lives. There are indications that those on the plane were attending a meeting with officials from Russia’s defence ministry.

A Telegram channel linked to the Wagner Group asserted that Prigozhin had perished in the plane crash, hailing him as a heroic patriot who fell victim to unidentified individuals described as “traitors to Russia.”

The aircraft crashed near the Tver village of Kuzhenkino, and unverified reports suggest that it might belong to Prigozhin.

Who Were on Board?

Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency has identified the individuals on board through a released list.

The flight’s crew members were commander Aleksei Levshin, co-pilot Rustam Karimov, and flight attendant Kristina Raspopova.

Russia’s civil aviation authority initially confirmed Prigozhin’s presence on the passenger roster. It later included that Wagner commander Dmitry Utkin accompanied him.

Utkin held a pivotal role as Prigozhin’s close associate. He had enigmatic traits and was notable for tattoos linked to Nazi symbolism, including a swastika and lightning bolts.

Additionally, Prigozhin’s security chief, Valeriy Chekalov, was reportedly among the passengers. The other four individuals named are Sergey Propustin, Yevgeny Makaryan, Alexander Totmin, and Nikolay Matuseev.

Sky’s Moscow correspondent Diana Magnay reports. “Confirming the fatalities will decimate the top leadership of the Wagner Group in this event.” It is happening exactly two months after Prigozhin initiated his short-lived rebellion.