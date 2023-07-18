Who is Taslim? UP YouTuber who earns ₹ 1 cr and IT dept questions him

A YouTuber from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, Taslim has been running a YouTube channel for years and has made close to Rs 1 crore. After it came to the notice of the Uttar Pradesh Police, the Income Tax department swung into action. The income tax officials discovered Rs 24 lakh in cash from his house. According to officials, Taslim, who is under investigation, has been running a YouTube channel for years and has made close to Rs 1 crore.

He is being questioned and his transactions and bank accounts are being looked into.

The family refutes the accusation that the YouTuber is using unlawful tactics to get money.

According to Feroze, his brother, Taslim makes films about the stock market and even pays income tax on his earnings. Feroze claimed that his brother oversees the Trading Hub 3.0 YouTube channel.

Feroze claimed that ₹ 4 lakh has already been paid in taxes over their total YouTube income of ₹ 1.2 crore.

“There is no wrong work that we do. The truth is that we manage our YouTube channel, which generates a respectable income. This raid was carefully planned,” Feroze said.

Taslim’s mother asserted that her son is being falsely accused.

Around 10 YouTubers and social media, influencers were questioned in Kerala a few days ago. Some discrepancies were found in their income. It was found they were not showing their income and profits commensurate with their earnings.

YouTubers and social media influencers create content that is used on social media platforms and the income increases with the growing number of views and followers.