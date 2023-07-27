A woman from Hyderabad, who moved to the US to seek a master’s degree in information science, was discovered on the streets of Chicago, Illinois, suffering from depression after all of her possessions were allegedly taken. Syeda Wahaj Fatima, the woman’s mother, asked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for assistance in getting her daughter back in a letter.

BRS leader Khaleequr Rahaman posted the letter on social media. “Ms. Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi from Hyderabad pursued an MS at TRINE University in Detroit but was discovered in extremely poor health in Chicago, Illinois. Her mother has pleaded with @DrSJaishankar to return her child. Would appreciate the prompt assistance,” Rahman said in the tweet’s title.

Additionally, the message included a video of the person who went by the name Minhaj Zaidi. At first, it appears like the woman is having problems recalling her name. However, remembers it later. She also appears undernourished and melancholy. The man who recorded the video can be heard offering the woman food before urging her to take some.

“My daughter Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi, a resident of Maula Ali in Telangana, went to pursue her Masters in Information Science from TRINE University, Detroit, USA in August 2021 and was frequently in touch with us,” the woman’s mother wrote in the letter. She hasn’t contacted me in the previous two months, and just yesterday, we learned through two Hyderabadi teenagers, that my daughter is depressed and that someone took her possessions, leaving her to starve to death. On Chicago’s streets, in the United States, my daughter was seen.

Please kindly urge that the Indian Embassy in Washington, DC, and the Indian Consulate in Chicago, USA intervene right away and send my daughter back to India as soon as possible. It further said that any necessary action taken in this regard could be communicated.