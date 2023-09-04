Who is Subhashree Rayaguru? Learn about this Bigg Boss Telugu contestant

Subhashree Rayaguru, a multi-talented individual, is creating quite a buzz as she takes on the challenge of Bigg Boss Telugu. Let’s get to know more about her and the diverse roles she plays in life.

Subhashree Rayaguru hails from Odisha and has made a name for herself in the Telugu film industry as an actress, model, lawyer, dancer, and anchor. Her journey began as an anchor, where she has successfully hosted over 3000 live shows, showcasing her versatile skills.

Born to Ramadugu Vasanth Kumar and Vijayalakshmi, she shares her family with her sister Devarshi Komali.

Subhashree’s accomplishments don’t stop there. She’s also an accomplished model, having clinched the title of VLCC Femina Miss India Odisha 2020, a testament to her beauty and grace.

Her educational background is equally impressive. She completed her schooling at Kendriya Vidyalaya and pursued her graduation at KC Law College, Mumbai. During her school days, she actively participated in various cultural and sports activities. She represented her school in regional-level kho-kho competitions, excelled in district-level badminton, and even showcased her cricket skills at the district level.

More about Subhashree Rayaguru:

In 2022, Subhashree made her acting debut in the Telugu film “Rudraveena,” sharing the screen with Shreeram Nimmala and Elsa Ghosh. Her cinematic journey also includes appearances in “Aa” (2016) in Telugu and “Utraan” (2019) in Tamil.

Outside of her professional life, Subhashree Rayaguru is a social media enthusiast. She actively engages with her audience and sharing her experiences. She’s not just passionate about her career; she’s also an animal lover, doting on her beloved dog and cat as her cherished pets. She keeps giving glimpse of her life and her pet animals through her social media.

Subhashree embarks on her Bigg Boss Telugu journey. Fans eagerly anticipate the diverse talents and charisma she’ll bring to the show’s vibrant mix of contestants.