Who is Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, wife of Justin Trudeau who announced separation?

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau is the wife of the prime minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau. The couple has announced separation after an 18-yr long marriage. Trudeau, 51, and Sophie, 48, wed at the end of May 2005.

They have three children – 15-year-old Xavier, 14-year-old Ella-Grace and 9-year-old Hadrien.

Sophie is a retired television host. She started as a receptionist at an advertising firm. She is also a certified yoga instructor. She is involved in charity, social work, and public speaking focused mainly on the environment, women, and children issues.

She was born in Montreal, Quebec. Her father is a stockbroker and her mother is a nurse.

In school, she was a classmate and childhood friend of Michel Trudeau, the youngest son of then Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau and his wife Margaret (Justin’s parents).

On November 4, 2015, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau’s spouse Justin Trudeau took the oath of office as Prime Minister of Canada. Grégoire Trudeau stated her preference for the hyphenated surname Grégoire-Trudeau after the 2015 election, but she began using the unhyphenated form in March 2016.

The office of Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of Canada, said on Wednesday that the couple, who have been married for 18 years, are divorcing and have signed a separation agreement.

They have worked hard to make sure that all ethical and moral steps related to their decision to separate have been done, and they will continue to do so going forward, according to the statement.

