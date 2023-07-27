Who is Shivani Mathur, wife of comedian Vir Das?

Ever since Comedian Vir Das gave it back to a troll on Twitter, netizens are keen to know about Vir Das’ wife Shivani Mathur.

Actor-comedian Vir Das replied to a troll on Twitter who asked whether a namoona (joker) like him even had a girlfriend in his life. Vir was relating to an incident from his past, where his girlfriend and he were broke to gift each other for Christmas. That’s when a user trolled him and Vir gave back a savage reply.

Tujh namoone ki gf bhi thi kamaal hai Advertisement — Sunny Singh (@SunnySi99038697) July 26, 2023

Many reacted to Vir’s tweet. But there was one that stood out. The user said, “Tujh namoone ki gf bhi thi kamaal hai (A sample like you also had a girlfriend, that must be amazing)” And quick to pounce on it, Vir retorted. “Sunny, ek din tere bhi life me pyaar aayega, bina keyboard vaala pyaar. stay strong. (You will also get real love someday, don’t worry it will come without a keyboard)”

Who is Vir’s wife

Comedian Vir Das married his girlfriend Shivani Kapoor now Shivani Mathur in a ceremony on a secluded beach in Sri Lanka. The actor and comedian had been dating for over five years. Vir Das had then told Mumbai Mirror, “I wrote my bride a song and performed it live to loud cheers.” After this Twitter trolling many wanted to know about Vir’s wife Shivani Mathur, much of whom is not known in public.