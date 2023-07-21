Who is Saksham Pruthi, Delhi man electrocuted while running on treadmill?

Saksham Pruthi, 24, a B tech graduate from Delhi, died from electrocution on a treadmill at a gym in the Rohini neighbourhood.

Saksham frequented the Gym complex Fitness Zone in Sector 15 but was a resident of Rohini, Sector 19.

Saksham reportedly fell unconscious while using the treadmill in the gym on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

After being taken to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini Sector 6, he was later declared dead.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu, the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital informed the police of Saksham’s death.

The officer said that an autopsy’s determination of the cause of death was electrocution.

Police have detained the gym manager Anubhav Duggal. A case has been filed under Sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery)/304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.

On Tuesday morning at around 7:30 am, Saksham was using the gym’s treadmill when the incident occurred. He sat down to relax after the workout but soon fainted.

According to Saksham’s mother, the gym owner’s incompetence was to blame for the untimely and sudden death of her son.

At 6 am, he ate an apple before heading to the gym. We were later informed of the situation through a phone call. She proclaimed, “I want justice for my son”.

Meanwhile, taking note of this incident, the Delhi gym association body has issued an advisory and asked all gym owners to take precautions with electric equipment and make amends wherever there are loose hanging wires. It asked gym owners to get their earthing connections checked immediately.

A treadmill is a machine or an exercising equipment generally used for walking or running while staying in the same place. It works on an electric motor which makes the treadmill belt move. The person walks on the treadmill belt which has rollers on both ends which the belt turn.