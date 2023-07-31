Who is Ranjan Kumar, director of Champaran Mutton?

This year’s Oscars nominations have brought much excitement, with several Indian stars and films making it to the list. Among them is the film ‘Champaran Mutton,’ featuring Falak Khan, hailing from Bihar. Behind the lens of this remarkable film is director Ranjan Kumar who has been leaving an indelible mark in the world of short films.

Ranjan’s latest venture, ‘Champaran Mutton,’ has been generating quite a buzz, securing a spot in the semi-finals of the Student Academy Awards 2023, a prestigious segment of the Oscars. This heartening achievement has placed Ranjan’s short film in the esteemed Narrative category, making it the first Indian film to receive nominations in three categories at the Oscars.

This year, a staggering 1700 films are on nominations by various film training institutes, and ‘Champaran Mutton’ stands tall among them.

Who is Ranjan Kumar?

Hailing from the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune, Ranjan Kumar’s directorial prowess shines in ‘Champaran Mutton.’ The film succinctly captures the poignant journey of a family as they return to their village after grappling with job losses during the lockdown.

The narrative beautifully revolves around their decision to embark on a venture called Champaran Mutton, offering a touching portrayal of their struggles and eventual triumph.

Ranjan’s talent has long been apparent, evident in his earlier works like ‘Saray (The Shelter)’ in 2022, a compelling story that delves into the lives of a young couple, seeking solace amidst caring for a bed-ridden father on a stormy, rainy night. In 2019, he directed ‘Pipanya,’ which compassionately portrays the challenges faced by folk artists in rural Maharashtra, India. The film revolves around Pipanya, a skilled folk artist who, despite dedicating his life to the folk wind instrument, pipani, finds it tough to secure work and make ends meet due to technological advancements and larger speaker systems in traditional celebrations.

In the glitzy world of cinema, the prestigious Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, is a coveted event for actors and filmmakers worldwide.

The journey to the Oscars is a dream come true for any filmmaker, and Ranjan Kumar’s dedication and talent have paved the way for ‘Champaran Mutton’ to shine on the global stage. As the film continues to garner recognition and accolades, we eagerly await to witness the remarkable future that lies ahead for both the film and its exceptional director, Ranjan Kumar.