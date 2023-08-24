Who is M Srikanth, Mission Director behind ISRO’s success?

In a monumental feat for India’s space endeavors, Chandrayaan-3 has gracefully nestled into the lunar orbit, and it’s time to shine the spotlight on the dedicated individuals who made this historic achievement possible. Among these uncelebrated heroes is M Srikanth, a pivotal scientist instrumental in the mission’s success. Let’s delve into the life and contributions of this remarkable figure.

Mission Director for Chandrayaan-3 at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre

Hailing from the Thiruvananthapuram Taluk in Kerala, India, Srikanth has been serving as the Mission Director for Chandrayaan-3, operating from the prestigious Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre. His leadership and expertise have been pivotal in steering this mission towards its triumphant lunar orbit insertion.

Deputy Project Director at ISRO for Over a Decade

Srikanth has been a stalwart at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), where he holds the position of Deputy Project Director since July 2010. His dedicated service spans an impressive 13 years and 2 months, illustrating his unwavering commitment to India’s space exploration journey.

Educational Background

Srikanth’s academic journey is rooted in excellence. He is an alumnus of the College of Engineering, Trivandrum, where he pursued a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.) in Mechanical Engineering from 1992 to 1997. His educational foundation has undoubtedly played a crucial role in shaping his illustrious career.

Multilingual Proficiency

M Srikanth is not confined by linguistic boundaries. He possesses proficiency in English, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam, a testament to his ability to communicate effectively in a diverse and multicultural work environment.

A Stellar Track Record

Srikanth’s exceptional leadership extends beyond Chandrayaan-3. His expertise was evident during the successful commercial launch of the OneWeb India 2 satellites with the LVM3-M3 launch vehicle. This accomplishment underscores his immense knowledge and capabilities within the realm of space technology.

Chandrayaan-3: A Triumph for India’s Space Endeavors

The successful insertion of Chandrayaan-3 into the lunar orbit marks a significant milestone in India’s space endeavors. This mission embodies the collective aspiration of making India the first nation to achieve a soft landing on the Moon’s elusive south pole. It underscores the remarkable prowess and potential of ISRO’s dedicated scientific community.

Historic Moment: Chandrayaan-3’s Lunar Landing

On August 23rd, at 18:04 Hrs, India and its esteemed space research agency, ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation), etched history. Chandrayaan-3, highly anticipated and meticulously executed, successfully touched down on the Moon’s surface. India not only joins the exclusive club of nations to land on the Moon but also secures its place as the first to achieve this feat on the Moon’s enigmatic South Pole. This remarkable achievement is a testament to ISRO’s indomitable spirit and the brilliant minds behind this triumphant mission.