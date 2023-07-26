Who is LeBron James’ younger son Bryce Maximus James?

Amidst the heartfelt concern from all over the world for Bronny James’ recovery after suffering a cardiac arrest during his training, we now turn our attention to Bryce James, the second child of NBA legend LeBron James. Born on June 14, 2007, Bryce is an American basketball player, primarily excelling in the shooting guard position. Read more to know some interesting details about Bryce Maximus James.

Bryce Maximus James was born to LeBron James and Savannah James in Cleveland, Ohio. He began his education at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Los Angeles, before transferring to Campbell Hall School ahead of his junior year in high school. It has been reported that he has been more into sports, than studies and the family wholeheartedly supports his choice.

In December 2022, Bryce signed a NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) contract with Klutch Sports, marking a significant step in his burgeoning basketball journey. LeBron James couldn’t hide his pride as he witnessed Bryce’s debut for Strive for Greatness at the 2023 Nike EYBL Peach Jam Basketball Tournament. Bryce showcased his talent and played a pivotal role in Strive for Greatness’ 78-69 victory over Expressions, finishing with an impressive 12 points and two rebounds in 29 minutes of play.

Apart from basketball, Bryce is also passionate about soccer, although his father has not allowed him to pursue football or ice hockey. During their time in Akron, Ohio, Bryce attended Old Trail School in Bath Township, Summit County, Ohio, and has been actively involved in various Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) basketball teams.

LeBron James and Savannah James tied the knot in 2013, and together, they are blessed with three children, including Bronny, Bryce Maximus, and Zhuri Nova. As Bronny James receives an outpouring of support and well-wishes for his recovery, Bryce’s presence and unwavering support stand as a testament to the strong bond that defines their close-knit family.