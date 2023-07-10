Who Is Katya Saini, the Indian Kiteboarder Making Waves in a Saree?

Meet Katya Saini, the remarkable Indian kiteboarder who is making waves online with her extraordinary skills and unique choice of attire. In a viral video that has taken social media by storm, Katya can be seen fearlessly kiteboarding while donning a traditional Indian saree. This fusion of culture and adrenaline has captured the attention of viewers worldwide, leaving them in awe of her incredible performance. Let’s delve into who Katya Saini is and discover more about this adventurous athlete.

Katya Saini is not only an expert in kiteboarding but also a certified PADI Scuba Diving Instructor and a Co-Founder of Ocean Nomads, a Dive Travel company based in Bangalore, India. With a passion for teaching and a deep love for the ocean, Katya, along with co-founder Shyam Rao, aims to introduce people to the wonders of scuba diving and the captivating marine life. Through Ocean Nomads, they offer opportunities to explore the underwater world and learn about its inhabitants while promoting conservation and wildlife biology.

The viral video was initially shared by Pushpaneesh M, showcasing Katya Saini’s impressive skills as a PADI Scuba Diving Instructor and IKO Kite Instructor. The clip features her gracefully maneuvering the waves in a vibrant yellow saree, demonstrating her dedication and expertise in kiteboarding. With the necessary safety gear in place, Katya fearlessly takes on the sea in Chennai, showcasing her talent and captivating the online audience.

Advertisement

The internet has been buzzing with admiration for Katya’s unique and daring approach to the sport. People from all walks of life have flooded the comments section with positive feedback, applauding her incredible abilities and celebrating the cultural blend she embodies through her choice of attire.

In the women’s category of the All India Kiteboarding tournament, Katya Saini, representing Aqua Outback, has been maintaining a consistent lead since day one. With an impressive net score of 6.0, she has outperformed her competitors, with Keona Ranjini of PKA trailing behind with a score of 11.0. Avishma Matta, also from Aqua Outback, currently holds the third position in the tournament, showcasing the team’s exceptional skills and competitiveness.