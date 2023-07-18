Who is Joe Manganiello, Sofia Vergara’s husband?

American actor Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara are divorcing after 7 years of marriage. The actors released a statement: “We have made the difficult decision to divorce…”

With Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man, in which he played the part of Flash Thompson, Joe Manganiello made his acting debut. The television shows True Blood and How I Met Your Mother both featured him. His filmography also includes Rampage, What to Expect When You’re Expecting, Sabotage, Justice League, Magic Mike, and Magic Mike XXL.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello married in Palm Beach, Florida in November 2015.

They became one of Hollywood’s hottest couples all thanks to the actress’ “Modern Family” co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson when they met at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in May 2014.

Interestingly, photographers caught Manganiello “looking at Sofía Vergara’s butt” at the event.

Vergara was engaged to Loeb for two years, she dumped him off at the last moment and started dating Manganiello within three months. Things moved extremely quickly; four months later, the “Magic Mike” actor got down on one knee, and a year later, he and Vergara were wed.

The former partners later got into a protracted legal fight over who would get custody of two frozen embryos from their 2013 IVF procedures. Vergara ultimately won the judge’s approval.

In July 2019, Vergara and Manganiello co-starred in “Bottom of the 9th,” their first collaboration. Vergara is a thyroid cancer survivor. They play a former couple attempting to decide whether they can start anew in the baseball-themed film.

Vergara and Manganiello have consistently sent emotional social media shout-outs for one another on their respective anniversaries and birthdays over the years.

But on the actress’ 51st birthday in July 2023, the actor kept things straightforward with a hazy vintage photo of the two and the short statement, “Happy Birthday, Sofia!”

One fan immediately expressed suspicion, saying, “Something seems off. Has two stories about the birthday of his dog and has a cold message for her”.