Who is Jaswantiben Jamnadas Popat who started Rs 1,600 cr Lijjat Papad company

Mahila Griha Udyog, Sr. Lijjat Papad, also referred to as Lijjat, is one of the most well-established and well-liked consumer goods manufacturers in India. But because of its famous papads—which are reportedly the most popular culinary item among Indians—the moniker entered Indian homes.

Lijjat has had an amazing voyage into Indian homes, and even after over 64 years, it has accomplished amazing things.

Let’s get right in and learn about the seven ladies who are responsible for Lijjat Papad’s success in India.

In 1959, a group of seven Gujarati women who were residents of Bombay (now Mumbai) launched a business using their culinary prowess. The company’s only goal was to establish a stable income for its members.

With a mere Rs. 80 initial investment—loaned from renowned social worker Chhaganlal Karamsi Parekh—the company and its seven founding members set out to become one of India’s largest players. They used the borrowed funds to purchase the ingredients they required to make papad. In the beginning, they only made four packets and sold them before trying to make more.

It’s interesting to note that the product’s exceptional taste and quality, which were attributed to the experiences of seven women, grabbed the consumer goods market by storm. Local suppliers began to place bulk orders with them as a result of their new achievement.

Under the direction of and with unwavering backing from Chhaganlal Karamsi Parekh, their company kept ascending the corporate ladder and reaching new heights.

After gaining attention quickly, the seven ladies decided to rename their business Shri Mahila Griha Udyog Lijjat Papad. They quickly hired 300 women to help them satisfy the increasing demand for their products.