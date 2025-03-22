Who is Hasan Nawaz? Pakistan’s new T20 star with a record-breaking century

Pakistan’s young batting sensation, Hasan Nawaz, set Eden Park ablaze with a whirlwind century, scripting history in the third T20I against New Zealand. Chasing a daunting target of 205, Pakistan cruised to victory with remarkable ease, thanks to Nawaz’s fireworks at the top.

In just his third international outing, Nawaz smashed an unbeaten 105 off 44 balls, becoming the fastest Pakistani batter to reach a T20I hundred. He eclipsed Babar Azam’s record, who had taken 49 balls to achieve the milestone against South Africa in 2021.

What made his feat even more remarkable was his rocky start in international cricket. Nawaz had begun his T20I career with back-to-back ducks, making his ton even more dramatic. He joined an exclusive list of batters who scored a century immediately after two ducks—Rilee Rossouw (100 vs India, 2022), Rohit Sharma (121 vs Afghanistan, 2024), and Sanju Samson (109 vs South Africa, 2024).

Who is Hasan Nawaz?

For those unfamiliar with the name, Hasan Nawaz is a 22-year-old batter from Pakistan who has quickly risen through the ranks of domestic cricket. Born in a small town near Layyah in southern Punjab—a region not traditionally known for producing cricketing talent—Nawaz’s journey has been one of perseverance and self-belief.

His love for the game began with tape-ball cricket, a common grassroots format in Pakistan. Realizing he needed better opportunities, he moved to Islamabad under the pretext of studying and lived with his sister, who supported his cricketing aspirations.

He joined the Lucky Star Cricket Club in Islamabad, where his performances earned him a call-up for the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

Nawaz first made waves in the KPL, where he finished as the second-highest run-scorer for Mirpur Royals. His aggressive stroke play caught the eye of selectors, and he was soon drafted into Northern’s squad for the 2022-23 National T20 Cup.

His performances in domestic cricket eventually led to a Pakistan Super League (PSL) contract with Islamabad United in Season 8. By PSL 10, he had switched teams and was representing Quetta Gladiators.

March 2025 proved to be a turning point in Nawaz’s career. He received his maiden call-up for Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand and debuted in the first T20I at Hagley Oval. However, things didn’t go as planned—he was dismissed for a duck. He failed again in the second match, raising doubts about his form.

But in the third game, he silenced critics in style, blasting a record-breaking century to lead Pakistan’s successful chase.