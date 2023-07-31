Who is Falak Khan, Champaran Mutton actress?

This year in the Academy awards, the names of several Indian stars and films have made it to the nomination. The esteemed Oscars includes the film ‘Champaran Mutton’ starring the actress, Falak Khan, hailing from Bihar. Let us have a quick look at who she is.

Falak has been creating quite a buzz with her film ‘Champaran Mutton’. She made it it to the semi-finals of the Student Academy Awards 2023, a part of the Oscars. The Student Academy Awards have four categories, and Falak’s short film has secured a spot in the Narrative category.

Who is Falak Khan?

The lead heroine, Falak Khan, who has suddenly caught the spotlight, hails from Muzaffarpur, Bihar. Falak pursued engineering at MIT College of Engineering and later completed her MBA in Mumbai.

However, her passion for the world of cinema took over, and she embarked on a journey to establish herself through hard work and her exceptional abilities.

With ‘Champaran Mutton’ gaining recognition on the global stage, Falak Khan’s talent and dedication are sure to shine brightly. We are yet to see what the future has in store for the film and its artist.

Notably, ‘Champaran Mutton’ has earned the distinction of being the first Indian film to receive nominations in three categories, including the prestigious Narrative category. In this year’s awards, a total of 1700 films were nominated by film training institutes.

Directed by Ranjan Kumar from the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune, ‘Champaran Mutton’ is a concise yet impactful film that beautifully depicts a family’s journey after they return to their village following job losses during the lockdown. The storyline revolves around their decision to start a venture called Champaran Mutton.

The Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars, organized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in America, is a prestigious event that every actor in the film industry dreams of being a part of, let alone winning.