Who is Elena Zhukova? 66-Year-Old Retired Scientist dating Rupert Murdoch, 92

Elena Zhukova is a retired scientist, 66, who is rumoured to be dating media mogul Rupert Murdoch, 92. Murdoch entered into a new relationship with the retired scientist, months after abruptly calling off his engagement with Ann Lesley Smith, Independent reported.

Molecular biologist Elena Zhukova, 66, spent her career at the University of California, Los Angeles’ medical research division before retiring. She is the mother of Dasha Zhukova, a socialite and art collector. Dasha married Roman Abramovich, a former owner of Chelsea FC, from 2008 to 2017, according to the Telegraph.

After leaving her native country Russia in 1991 with her daughter, Elena Zhukova, an expert in diabetes, has devoted more than three decades of her life making a name for herself in America. She has made major contributions to the field of medical research during her career, including a noteworthy stay at the renowned medical research division at UCLA.

Along with her professional accomplishments, Elena places a high value on the time she spends with her grandkids, Dasha and Roman’s children.

Rumours of their relationship surfaced online when the couple was enjoying a vacation onboard a yacht. A source told the website that Murdoch has “got the energy of people half his age”. They added, “He just might be in love again.”

Rupert Murdoch’s third wife, Wendi Deng, reportedly introduced the couple to each other.

It had only been a few months since Murdoch called off his wedding to former police chaplain Ann Lesley Smith,66. According to a source quoted by Vanity Fair, Murdoch had grown uneasy due to Smith’s evangelical beliefs. The wedding with Smith was to happen in summer. That was a year after his divorce from his fourth wife, model and actress Jerry Hall.

The media mogul’s first three marriages produced six offsprings. For six years, he remained in a marriage with Hall. Before that, he married Patricia Booker from 1956 to 1967. Previously, his partners were Anna Maria Torv from 1967 to 1999, and Wendi Deng from 1999 to 2013.