Dr. Manan Vora, an orthopaedic surgeon and health content creator, recently shared an amusing incident on Meta’s social media platform, Threads. He recounted how one of his patients “conned” him during a cash payment, turning it into a “fun memory.”

In his post, Dr. Vora revealed that the patient had made a cash payment for a consultation using a unique note. The receptionist did not notice anything unusual since such occurrences are unexpected. Dr. Vora marveled at the lengths people would go to, even if it meant deceiving a doctor.

Expressing disbelief, he wondered whether the patient was aware of the con and willingly passed on the note. Nonetheless, Dr. Vora took the incident in good stride, finding humor in the situation. He mentioned saving the note as a memento, despite being cheated out of ₹500.

Accompanying the post was a photo of the note, which bore the text “For project school use only.”

Since sharing the story on the platform, Dr. Vora’s post has garnered over a hundred likes and several comments, indicating the relatability and entertainment value of the incident.